Five easy virtual tools for homebuyers

During this unprecedented time, many industries are rethinking the processes in which they do business. Luckily, real estate, which has been deemed an essential business, provides several virtual tools that make buying and selling both easy and possible during social distancing. From online house-hunting to electronic document signing, you can continue to participate in Atlanta’s strong spring real estate market and take advantage of low mortgage rates, all from the comfort of your home!
House-Hunting Online
Searching for homes online is probably a familiar topic, as 79% of homebuyers shop online. By looking at various websites, you can easily find homes in a specific neighborhood, price point or school district and eliminate options by filtering features. Some of the most popular browsing options include brokerage websites, such as atlantafinehomes.com and sothebysrealty.com. There are also several apps you can download, including the Sotheby’s International Realty® Mobile app.
Virtual and Live Video House Tours
Seeing a home is crucial before considering buying; therefore, many brokerages, including Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, are offering online options via virtual or live video tours. As a company, we also hosted an open house event in which agents gave tours using Facebook Live. If you are comfortable, in-person tours are sometimes available as well, all of which comply with CDC safety and sanitization guidelines. To figure out which option is best for you, speak to your real estate agent about their offerings.
Mobile Questions and Negotiating
Thankfully, we live in a world where electronic means of communication are a norm. Through emailing, texting, calling and FaceTime, you can speak with your agent to go over details or negotiations during the process without having to meet face-to-face. Although you may prefer meeting with your agent in person, these alternative communication avenues will be effective and maintain safety precautions.
Electronic Document Signing
Many homebuyers may be unaware that contracts can be signed electronically. Electronic signatures and documents make the process efficient and seamless, and they allow each person involved to easily store paperwork on their computers, flash drives or as printed copies. A multitude of real estate professionals use DocuSign, Lightico, eFileCabinet and other tools to make the process secure and simple.
Digital Content
Through 3D tours, stunning photos, breathtaking videos and even virtual augmented reality apps, viewing a property online is easier than ever. At Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, we offer the highest quality digital content, including Matterport 3D scans that survey every inch of a home and Curate, which is Sotheby’s International Realty®’s exclusive virtual reality app. Speak to your agent about digital content options to make your home search effective and thorough.
Thankfully, modern technology allows buyers, sellers and agents to mitigate the changes happening around us. By utilizing these virtual tools, the homebuying process can happen from the comfort of your home! If you have questions regarding virtual tools and need help implementing them, please contact Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty at 770.442.7300. We would be happy to assist!
— Compiled and edited by Holly Haynes, Marketing Coordinator
