Selling and buying a house is not only a financial process, but also an emotional one. That is why it is extremely important to find an agent who is looking out for you, not themselves. For some agents, once they get your listing they are already thinking about their next one.
In my experience, it is always a good rule to interview three agents. It is not just their background with real estate that matters, but their core values. What type of person are they? Are they honest? Do they have a good rapport? How well do they negotiate? Also ask yourself how well they know your area. First hand knowledge about schools, shops and neighborhoods will help better promote your home.
A good agent will always be by your side. As an agent, I take pride in my integrity and honesty. I will work solely for your real estate needs. I have been in your shoes many times, so I know how you are feeling. I would be happy to be one of the three agents you interview. As a plus, if you choose to list with me, I will feature your home in my monthly article. Just think, if you are reading this, so is the person who wants to buy your house. If you are looking for an agent who cares about helping you on your journey, call me.
The Dream is Free, the Hustle is Sold Separately.
