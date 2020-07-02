With life constantly in flux, the one thing we should always be able to count on is the peace and comfort of our homes. Home is where we begin and end each day. That is why I feel it is extremely important to make sure that the house you buy will make you feel happy.
Some people want a house facing a certain direction while others couldn’t care less. You have to focus on what’s right for you. Do you want calmness and seclusion, or sounds of activity and a vibrant night life? Do you prefer trees surrounding your property, or the presence of the beaming sun? What about neighbors; do you prefer the closeness of others, or do you need solitude for you and your family?
Because each house is unique, it is important that you take time to feel a house before you buy it. You may have to go through many showings before you find the perfect match, but when you find it, you will know. A good Realtor will work with you to find a house that meets you needs, but they can’t feel the house for you. I know it may seem silly to some, but you will save yourself time and money by making an effort to find the house that fits your personality. If you are looking to buy or sell, call me and we can talk.
Natalie VanHook, NV Realty Group, Keller Williams North Atlanta
770-609-4842
