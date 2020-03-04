Every year Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties comes together to support the Sunshine Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to children with cancer. By providing emotional support and positive group activities to those receiving cancer treatment in hospitals across North America, this foundation strives to bring light into the lives of young cancer patients and their families. Berkshire Hathaway has always been thrilled to support this charity, and in 2019 donated over $126,000 to this inspiring organization through the support of local branches, agents, affiliated partners, and builder clients.
“In 2019, we challenged each of our branch offices to contribute throughout the year with closing contributions, fundraising parties, contests between offices, home tours, cake auctions, and many more creative ideas,” said Dan Forsman, President and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “This made a great impact on the associates by raising the awareness of the Sunshine Kids Foundation. Awareness is the key to generating successful fundraising!”
In October, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties North Fulton/Alpharetta branch hosted the inaugural “Alpharetta Old and New Sunshine Kids Home Tour” to raise money for this incredible organization. The event consisted of allowing people to tour three beautiful homes in downtown Alpharetta with all proceeds benefiting the foundation. From newly constructed townhomes to historic architecture, these homes allowed guests to experience the best in both classic and modern design. Sr. VP/Managing Broker of the North Fulton/Alpharetta branch, Mary Wargula, said, “I am so proud of my team for making the first Alpharetta Old and New Sunshine Kids Home Tour a huge success. Our team is dedicated to this cause, and the response from the community was amazing.”
In addition to the fundraising efforts of Berkshire Hathaway associates, award-winning builder Patrick Malloy hosted a Sunshine Kids promotion during the fourth quarter at all of his communities and donated $1,000 to the Sunshine Kids every time a Patrick Malloy Community home sold. “Being able to give back the community is something that I take very personally,” said Patrick Malloy, President and CEO, Patrick Malloy Communities. “It’s a privilege to be a part of such a great organization that is providing much-needed support for kids fighting cancer.” Over the years, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has donated in excess of $1.4 Million to The Sunshine Kids Foundation.
