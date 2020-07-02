I think we all realize that we’re slowly exiting the Covid-19 crisis, and as we do, we can start looking back and taking inventory of what we experienced and what got accomplished. As we reflect, we’re all wondering how things will be different in the post pandemic world. Will we remain physically distanced? Will large gatherings ever happen again?
While some people choose to “nest”, the pandemic forced us all to do it… the entire family… for long periods of time. It brought families closer together and it also forced us all to really focus on our homes. People quickly became restless, and as evidenced by the increased traffic at big box home improvement stores, homeowners turned their attention to their homes; to repair and improve them.
“We saw an immediate increase in requests for design time with our designers, and the rate of remodeling proposals slowly increased through the pandemic” says John Hogan, owner of Remodeling Expo Center. “Almost daily, we received calls from homeowners who previously didn’t move forward with the work, but now they wanted to move forward fast. Everyone was working from home and now they had the time to focus on that project that they’ve been thinking about for years.”
Covid-19 inspired changes to the home
“Remodeling Expo Center prepares 3D renderings and plans for homeowners, so we can really see what changes they want to their homes. We immediately saw an increase in the quantity of dedicated home offices, finishing of basements, no-touch faucets, ventilation and exhaust fans” says Brittany Lingerfelt, Lead designer at Remodeling Expo’s Design Studio, “people are making permanent changes to their homes and lifestyles, and we have adapted our designs to accommodate homeowners changing requests. If there is a beneficiary to the pandemic; its our homes… they got repaired, improved upon and adapted. People are also preparing for the next pandemic.”
