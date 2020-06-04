Many people use the two terms interchangeably, but there is a clear distinction in the way the builder sets up the ownership of property. he building construction may look like a “townhouse”, but the rules governing the ownership can be a “Condominium” under Georgia law.
Buyers can determine which applies to a particular home by checking the legal description, or consulting with a real estate professional. Also, your lender can determine this through the title search and by referring to the public legal description of the property.
Condominium
Condominiums can be single floor “flats” in a building, or side-by-side multi-story “townhomes” with common walls. Basically, the title holder “owns” everything inside the interior walls. From the exterior walls out is owned by all owners as one body. Each homeowner has a share of the “common areas” determined by the total number of homes. So, if there are 100 homes, each owner has 1/100th share of the common area. Common area includes entry, clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and other amenities. The board of directors makes decisions regulating the common areas. All exterior maintenance and upkeep of the grounds is usually managed by the board. Buyers can request all of the current legal documents from the board or property management company before completing a purchase.
Fee Simple Townhouse
In Fee Simple ownership, the title holder owns the entire structure and the land underneath. The buyer may still have monthly fees and rules that apply to the land and building, but the exterior maintenance of the structure and sometimes the surrounding yard is the owner’s responsibility. So even though the townhouses have common walls, this form of ownership is very similar to a single family home. The homeowner’s association may still have rules and handle management of the surrounding property. Usually the fee simple ownership monthly fees are lower than condominium fees.
If you have further questions on the features and benefits of these two forms of ownership, please call.
Dan Griffin, Broker/Realtor,
Keller Williams First Atlanta, 770-843-2175, dangriffinadvisors@kw.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.