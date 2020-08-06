You hear the stories, homes on the market for only a few days that sell with multiple offers. How is it possible? It is all in the mindset. Successful sellers shift their mindset from homeowner to potential buyer.

A shift from thinking about a home that holds so many precious memories to a property that is an investment; likely the largest investment they own! These smart sellers acknowledge there are features in their home that might be perceived as a negative and they work with an experienced REALTOR® to either price the home appropriately for its current condition, or implement updates to put their home in alignment with what buyers are seeking.

Now that you are wearing your buyer glasses, how does your home appear to you? What features would make you hesitant to purchase your own home? If you’re dealing with a negative feature that can’t be changed, what are your options? Make sure the interior spaces are so desirable that buyers are willing to overlook that busy road, steep driveway, or small backyard.

Focus on light and bright. Paint the interior of your home in lighter colors that reflect the light, not darker colors that absorb it. Remove heavy draperies and window treatments to create a bright, appealing home and make rooms appear larger. Updating light fixtures is another easy way to give your home an updated, custom look.

The old saying, “kitchen and baths sell homes” still rings true today. If these rooms are outdated in your home, spending a little time and money there can yield big results. Updates can be as complex as a complete remodel or as simple as painting dated cabinetry, changing counters, and adding fresh new fixtures.

Carefully assess all aspects of your home to identify any deferred maintenance issues. Sellers often live with, and become immune to, squeaky floors, scuffed paint, and overgrown landscaping that are immediate turn offs to buyers. Lastly, focus on the scent of your home. Your home should smell as fresh as its new décor.

This vital shift toward thinking like a buyer can potentially take a home destined for many days on the market and low offers to a multiple offer home and increased profits! Are you ready to put on your buyer glasses and make your largest asset work for you? Investing in your home is always a good idea, and it will return the favor with increased profits you can put toward your forever home!

