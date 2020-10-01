DIY shows are among the most popular programs on TV. They are instructional, materials are plentiful at big box home improvement centers, and they always come out just perfect at the conclusion of the ½ hour episode. So how could a DIY project possibly go wrong?

The ugly truth about home improvement shows is that the hosts are actors, the work is actually performed by contractors (who are rarely filmed), all the products are provided free of charge in exchange for advertising (so the true project cost is grossly understated). The total time period is rarely mentioned accurately and none of the jobs are ever permitted. So, what we love to watch is a “Hollywood” like creation for the sole purpose of entertainment, not practicality or accuracy, but we knew that already. Didn’t we?

“It’s not uncommon for a bathroom or kitchen to be completely demolished when we first arrive to someone’s home and learn it’s been that way for 6 months” says John Hogan, owner of Remodeling Expo Center. “TV shows are actually motivational and serve a great purpose but occasionally they lead to DIY Bravado. It is the home improvement version of irrational exuberance; when homeowner embark on projects that exceed their skill level. It happens more frequently than I care to talk about”

DIY projects are fun and extremely satisfying when they have short time frames, are on the home’s exterior, and/or do not impede the homes normal operation, painting or landscaping are great examples. DIY catastrophes almost always involve bathroom and kitchens (because of the required careful planning of electric, plumbing, carpentry, tile, appliances, etc.) as well as basements (because of the afore mentioned), plus water intrusion and humidity issues. The lack of planning or poor execution is catastrophic because errors are very costly to fix. “My advice to homeowners is keep it simple, know your capabilities and seek professional assistance, especially in the planning phase”, John Hogan continues.

