Are you pivoting?

We are getting all kinds of new messages from the media. We need to “pivot”. Advertisers are “here for you”, and of course “we are all in this together”. As we process these new messages, and determine what is the “new normal” for our lives, we also take time to evaluate what is most important to us. And we consider people we are grateful for: teachers, health care workers, delivery people and store clerks. We also miss restaurants, sports, concerts and stores.
Our Homes Are Our Haven
We may even look at our homes in a different light. Isn’t it great to have our own home during this time to “shelter in place”? Home ownership provides us with a safe investment with equity growing over time. Our homes are also our security and the place memories are made. Those who need to buy or sell during this time are adjusting to new methods. The full-time experienced real estate agent is invaluable in advising, consulting and counseling buyers and sellers through the transaction, especially in this stressful environment. The real estate agents lead the buyers and sellers to a “meeting of the minds” and closing. During this time agents are using more video walk-throughs, virtual open houses, touch-free showings and even “drive-by” closings. Agents have adapted to continue business and keep safety as a priority.
Buyer Motivation is High
In the past 30 days 41 single family homes in Dunwoody have gone under contract or closed. So, the serious buyers are still looking. We are projecting an increase in showings and closings now with shelter in place restrictions being lifted in Georgia. Buyer demand may have been delayed, but all signs show it is still strong. Our Spring market has been shifted to early Summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.