Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties overcomes adversity to achieve a record-breaking summer.

As we head into the fall season, we close the chapter on what might go down as one of the most unique summers in our nation’s history. From the spread of COVID-19 to social unrest and everything in between, there is no doubt that 2020 will not soon be forgotten.

One of the things that drastically changed throughout this year, is how companies have been forced to re-evaluate their business plans and transition into a different way of conducting day-to-day operations. In an industry like real estate, which is heavily dependent on face-to-face relationships, these times have been challenging, however, one real estate brokerage has found ways to stand out as a leader in innovation and success.

Led by President and CEO, Dan Forsman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties announced that the company had the best summer ever in terms of sales in the history of its existence, despite the unprecedented challenges that continue to arise.

“Our entire team came together and committed to not let the pandemic define this year’s success,” said Dan Forsman, President and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “Instead, we all rose above adversity and achieved an amazing accomplishment of over $500 million in sales in just one month. We stepped up to the challenge and beat our company record for the best month ever in our organization’s history. I am so fortunate to be surrounded by the best sales and marketing talent in the industry.”

“A home is something that is more important than ever in this day and age,” said President and CEO, Dan Forsman. “It’s a place of security and stability, and it’s our job as Realtors to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to have a place to call home, no matter what is happening in the world around us.”

Historically low interest rates continue to make this a prime time to buy, sell or refinance. With COVID-19 stay at home restrictions loosened, it appears that both buyers and sellers are taking advantage of Atlanta’s strong housing market.