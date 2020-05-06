A new paradigm

Let me start by saying I wish you all good health and much safety in this trying time. There has been a fundamental shift in how we interact with each other. These changes pervade every aspect of our life. Selling a house is no exception.
With social distancing, we must rethink the traditional model of selling a home. Given the current pandemic, using open houses to attract a buyer is no longer desirable. For health reasons, you need to reduce the amount of traffic through your home. Prospective buyers will be uneasy walking through a house if there are other individuals present. You want all their attention focused on your house; this is difficult if they are worrying about staying six feet away from anyone else present.
Now more than ever, it is beneficial to work with a larger broker. An agent with access to an expansive network will socialize your home to other agents that are a part of their network. Those agents are working with willing buyers who should be prequalified to purchase a house. This increases the ability for you to sell your home without relying on the need for an open house to attract offers.
It is also important to make sure your agent has the ability to create digital contracts. Electronically signing contracts is more efficient, and also maintains social distance. As a realtor for Keller Williams, I would love to put my network and digital abilities to work for you. We will overcome this, together.
