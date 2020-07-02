Summer temperatures are rising, which means you probably want to spend more time outside soaking up the sun and less time cooped up inside. With the arrival of seasonal holidays like the 4th of July and open-air picnics, BBQs and more, you may have noticed your outdoor living space needs updating. These six tips will assist you in creating and improving the functionality and aesthetics of your outdoor areas!
Add a Variety of Seating Options
You can get creative with the seating options you include outside. For example, benches, chairs and even pint-size stools provide ample room for guests to relax and unwind as well as an opportunity to introduce various colors, textures and functionality to a space. If you have little ones, you can add smaller seating to accommodate them.
Install top-rated grills and appliances
If you’re one for grilling out and barbecuing, having top-of-the-line appliances is a necessity. You can add one or two staple pieces or compile an entire outdoor kitchen based on your needs. Examples of top-rated options include the Weber Genesis II E-335 Propane Grill, Big Green Egg, Ruvati 32-inch Sink, HomeLabs Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler, Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven and much more!
Implement outdoor mood lighting
Adding mood lighting creates an ambiance perfect for summer nights! Depending on the style you are going for, you can boost your outdoor space’s visual appeal through deck stair lighting, torches, lanterns, string lights or solar lights. These are just a few of the versatile lighting options you can enjoy while eating meals, night swimming or playing yard games.
Boost visual appeal
Your outdoor living area might be rather spacious, which can be intimidating to style; however, there are a few simple pieces you can implement to easily amplify your design. For example, small accents such as textured, colorful pillows, sculptures, water features, wall decor and plant stands add an interesting dynamic. Also, brick or stone pathways create a sense of wonder as they lead you to a garden or secluded reading spot.
Create Tool Storage
Outdoor living spaces should be as functional as they are visually appealing. Create convenient storage by installing shelves on a wall or railing, finding places to add hooks for tools and cleaning items and adding dual-functioning furniture such as a bench with storage beneath.
Add adaptable patio furniture
Patio furniture should be versatile to allow for easy transport. Choosing lightweight pieces enables you to easily move furniture to the shade if it is 90+ degrees midday or raining. Other adaptable furnishings such as benches or stools can provide extra seating for outdoor gatherings and relaxation.
