As we begin to adjust to a new season, many individuals are looking for easy ways to add value to their homes. Whether you are considering selling now or in the future, investing in these five DIY projects can potentially add value to your home and allow you to fully enjoy your living space. Read on to discover simple projects you will be glad you finished!

1. Upgrade Lighting

Lighting plays a vital role in the atmosphere of your home. Perhaps you have older fixtures that need an upgrade, or maybe you’d like to control the brightness of your rooms by adding dimmer switches. If you want to be tech-savvy, smart lights controlled by an app will not only save you on your energy bill, but they will also help your home sell faster!

2. Replace Faucets

COVID-era buyers are increasingly looking for smart features to control germs. By adding a touchless faucet to bathrooms and kitchens, the style of the rooms will be enhanced, and you will appeal to this type of buyer. We recommend hiring a pro to install your faucets to prevent any flooding or water damage.

3. Be Smart About Your Landscaping

In the age of social distancing, more people are considering moving due to a lack of outdoor space. Because of this change in behavior, it is crucial to create beautiful, functional outdoor areas by cleaning up your landscape, planting flowers or shrubs and adding new soil, mulch or bark dust.

4. Install a Fire Pit

After sprucing up your fundamental landscaping, the next task is to create the ultimate outdoor oasis. One of the most sought-after outdoor features is a fire pit. Whether you build one yourself or go the professional route, installing a backyard fire pit can serve as a gathering place and home value booster.

5. Add Some Fresh Paint

One of the most important aspects of selling your home is curb appeal, which can be dramatically improved by a glossy, fresh coat of paint! By painting your door and/or exterior, you send a signal to buyers that your property is well-maintained. Also, adding a fresh coat of paint to your home is one of the most recommended tips given by REALTORS®.

Investing in your most valuable asset, your home, does not need to be complicated or expensive. These five DIY projects are practical and cost-effective; plus, you will be able to enjoy your living space as you spend more time at home. If you need assistance with your residential projects or have any real estate needs, please contact Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty at 770.442.7300. We would be happy to help!

Compiled and edited by Holly Haynes, Marketing Coordinator