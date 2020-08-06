With seasonal changes such as higher temperatures, frequent rain showers and longer days, it is important to properly maintain your home. By creating a summer maintenance checklist, you can protect your investment and ensure it remains in good shape for years to come. Be sure to add these four key summer home tasks to your list:

Inspect Your Home

Performing an annual inspection of your home saves you both time and expenses; plus, it can help you identify problems before they become a hazard. Check your safety devices, such as smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, etc., are working properly and have fresh batteries if needed. Examine your appliances as well as their respective wires and cords to guarantee security and long life.

Check Your Home’s Exterior

Examine your home’s exterior to fix any hazardous loose railings, foundation imperfections, debris and roof issues. Also, if your exterior needs a refresh, power washing is an easy way to remove any build-up from heavy rain, and a fresh coat of paint can protect vulnerable areas. Summer is notorious for storms; therefore, it is crucial your foundation vents, gutters and downspouts are clear of debris to prevent damage to your roof and interior.

Spruce Up Your Outdoor Areas

Similar to spring, the summer months allow beautiful plants and flowers to flourish, which boosts your home’s curb appeal. Your summer landscaping can be updated by sowing drought-resistant plants, covering gardens with mulch to shield them from the hot sun and seeding seasonal flowers and plants. Additionally, trimming any branches or shrubs near your roof and siding can avert moisture destruction and unwanted pests.

Invest in Your HVAC

Perhaps one of your favorite home amenities, your HVAC provides you necessary shelter and comfort from the blistering Georgia heat. Your HVAC unit should be inspected, serviced and cleaned at least once annually, and the best time to do so is during a rapid temperature change. It’s best to let a professional handle inspecting this particular system! Also, be sure to change your air filters regularly and, if you have them, clean your foundation vents.

By adding these essential tasks to your summer home maintenance checklist, you can save on costs down the road and protect your investment. If you require assistance with home maintenance or have any real estate needs, please contact Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty at 770.442.7300. We would be happy to help!

Compiled and edited by Holly Haynes, Marketing Coordinator