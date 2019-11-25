Knowing the right time to start planning for senior living can be difficult. In collaboration with residents and Village Park Senior Living’s team of senior living consultants, we identified four best practices when planning for your new home.
Be Proactive
“I think it’s important to take some time and not rush; however, unless you do this before you actually need it, it’s not going to be under your control,” said Clarissa Rice, resident of Village Park Alpharetta. Many seniors choose to wait until they need care and services to find a senior living community; however, planning ahead provides peace of mind, added control, and a more graceful transition. By exploring communities before you need assisted living, you have time to identify what you are seeking in a community and thoroughly evaluate your options.
Not only does planning ahead give you additional time but more control. Waiting until advanced care is needed often puts adult children in the uncomfortable position of choosing where their parents live. By researching and touring communities yourself, you decide what community is the best fit for your lifestyle and needs.
Lastly, moving into independent living enables you to plant your roots and build relationships. One of the great things about Village Park is that we offer a variety of residential options that meet your desired level of independence and care when you need it. Residents can move into our completely independent homes knowing that additional care services – from independent living to memory care – is there for them if they need it.
Determine Your Lifestyle
Before researching senior living communities, identify how you want your life to look and what matters to you. Do you prefer a laidback lifestyle free of cooking, cleaning, etc. or do you value added independence? At Village Park, our communities are designed to adapt to your desired levels of activity and care, so your home today can be your home for tomorrow.
Research Your Options
Once you have determined your lifestyle, begin researching and touring a range of options to know if a community is truly the right fit. While each Village Park community offers the same high quality of service and design, each location has its own unique character reflective of the surrounding neighborhood. It’s important to explore to know which community feels like a natural fit for you.
Set and Communicate Goals
Setting goals and communicating a plan for the transition helps you to ease into the downsizing process and keep your timeline on target. There are many wonderful downsizing resources in addition to our senior living consultants that can help you identify and move the furniture, clothes, etc. that fit your new lifestyle while addressing the emotional aspects of moving as well. Proactive and proper planning gives you peace of mind and a great start to a new chapter.
At Village Park, we understand that finding the perfect fit takes time. Start the conversation with our senior living consultants at our locations listed below today.
