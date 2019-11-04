Every year Berkshire Hathaway comes together to support the Sunshine Kids organization. The Sunshine Kids is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to kids with cancer. By providing emotional support and positive group activities to those receiving cancer treatment in hospitals across North America, The sunshine Kids organization is able to bring some light into the lives of young cancer patients and their families. Berkshire Hathaway has always been thrilled to support this organization.
This year Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties North Fulton/Alpharetta branch hosted a Sunshine Kids home tour to raise money for this incredible organization. The event consisted of allowing people to tour three incredible homes in downtown Alpharetta with all the proceeds benefiting the Sunshine Kids Organization. From newly constructed townhomes to historic architecture, these homes provided guests to take in both classic and modern design.
The first ever Old and New Sunshine Kids Home Tour was highly successful and was able to raise awareness as well as funds for The Sunshine Kids. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties Luxury Collection philanthropic efforts. The Georgia Properties North Fulton/Alpharetta branch had a large part in the overall success of this event.
“I am so proud of my team for making our first Alpharetta Old and New Sunshine Kids Home Tour a huge success. Our team is dedicated to this cause and the response from the community was amazing. As this was our first tour, we have committed to sponsor it again next year as not only did it support the foundation but the community as well,” said Mary Wargula, Sr.Vp/Managing Broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Alpharetta/North Fulton Branch.
