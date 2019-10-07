There’s no better time than October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to put screening and early detection of the disease top of mind. According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, making it the second-most-prevalent cancer affecting women.
Fortunately, breast cancer is highly curable when it’s detected early. The first line of defense is having what’s called “breast awareness.” Women who have breast awareness are more likely to notice changes, or something that isn’t quite right. And while there are many guidelines for breast screenings, a good place to start is with the American Cancer Society (ACS). ACS guidelines include yearly mammograms beginning at age 45 for women at average risk. It’s also important that women with a family history of breast or other cancers discuss the benefits of genetic counseling and high-risk screening options with their healthcare providers.
While any woman can get breast cancer, common risk factors include:
• Having a mother or sister who has had breast cancer
• Carrying a genetic mutation known to increase the risk of breast cancer, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2
• Having a first baby after age 30
• Being overweight
• Not having breastfed a baby
• Consuming more than one alcoholic beverage a day
• Experiencing onset of menstruation before age 13
• Smoking
In the event an abnormal or suspicious mass is discovered during a breast self-exam or on a mammogram, a healthcare provider is likely to recommend more testing, including biopsy. Fortunately, there are many imaging techniques that allow the physician to precisely locate and biopsy the suspicious mass. The sample is then sent to a pathologist for examination to determine whether it is malignant.
When breast cancer is diagnosed, it’s categorized by its current stage: Stage I, Stage II, Stage III or Stage IV. The stage of cancer helps categorize a patient’s tumor in terms of how well the patient is expected to do with proper treatment widely accepted by medical experts. Breast staging includes the size of the tumor, grade of the tumor, lymph node involvement, whether cancer has spread to other parts of the body and other factors.
Once the stage of the tumor has been determined, a team of specialists will work together to decide the best course of treatment. Treatment is tailored to the specific type of breast cancer and may involve a combination of surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, hormone drugs or targeted therapies.
Surgical approaches for breast cancer include lumpectomy (removal of the tumor and a surrounding margin of tissue) and mastectomy (removal of the breast). Sometimes lymph nodes under the arm may be removed in association with a lumpectomy or mastectomy.
In addition to remaining vigilant about screening for breast cancer, women can reduce their risk for the disease by engaging in moderate to vigorous exercise at least five days a week, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol consumption and not smoking.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month and year-round, WellStar North Fulton offers world-class breast healthcare close to home. Plus, WellStar’s partnership with the Mayo Clinic means patients have ready access to clinical trials, second opinions and consultations.
Whether you want state-of-the-art screening or need highly advanced treatment modalities, WellStar North Fulton is a great choice for breast health and cancer care.
To schedule a mammogram or an appointment with a breast cancer specialist, call 770-956-STAR (7827).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.