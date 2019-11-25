Loved Ones will nurture the body, mind and spirit. Your loved ones will be in the best of hands. Our trained Nurses and Caregivers understand that the best outcomes are realized by treating more than just physical symptoms.
“Our 23 years of experience has helped us to understand how important in-home healthcare is to provide the specific care for each person’s health needs. We also want to provide hope to each person in our care” said Brendan Skeen, CEO of Loved Ones. “We are delighted to open our newest office in the Alpharetta area.”
Loved Ones Home Healthcare services include:
• Certified Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care
• Unique Never Alone program. One push of the emergency pendant button summons first responders and notifies your nurse in seconds
• Nurse-Directed Care. A Registered Nurse (RN) specially trained in Home Health Services, evaluates your loved one and develops a Personal Care-Plan
• Every staff member undergoes a rigorous background screening far in excess of state and federal requirements
Ask for Loved Ones Free Checklist – 11 questions to ask any in-home care service.
Visit our website for more information at www.LovedOnesCares.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.