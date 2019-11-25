“This is our first fitness center of many that will be opening in the Atlanta area and across the country. We realize how important the right type of exercise program is to help each member achieve individual fitness goals” said Brendan Skeen, CEO of 55 Fitness. “Each member will receive the personalize attention needed to accomplish fitness goals in a safe friendly atmosphere”.
If you want to continue enjoying the benefits of good health or need an exercise program to build your flexibility and increase energy, you’ll feel at home and will enjoy every workout. You’ll enjoy an invigorating workout with personal attention, immediate access to the equipment and without the crowds of standard fitness clubs.
Join the community of your friends and neighbors here in Alpharetta for a great workout and fun…at 55 Fitness located at 8470 Holcomb Bridge Rd in the Ellard Shopping Center.
Join us for a Free workout…If you want to feel great and look your best, come in and get to know us…we’re in the neighborhood.
