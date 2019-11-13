More than 25 million Americans suffer from dry eye, a chronic, progressive disease that can cause tired, uncomfortable eyes, and blurred or fluctuating vision. In moderate to severe cases, it affects quality of life by making it too difficult to keep the eyes open long enough to read, drive, watch a movie, or look at a computer.
Dr. Stuart Newman, a board certified ophthalmologist at Thomas Eye Group in Roswell, specializes in dry eye treatment and offers new treatment options that help provide relief to dry eye sufferers. Dr. Newman leads Thomas Eye Group’s Dry Eye Center of Excellence providing patients with state-of-the-art diagnostic testing and management of dry eye.
“Having dealt with dry eye myself, I understand my patients’ struggles and enjoy helping them find the perfect solution for their dry eye issue,” says Dr. Newman.
Stuart Newman, M.D.
Treatment for dry eye has to be individualized depending on type of dry eye and severity. One of the new in-office treatment options that Dr. Newman offers for blepharitis is the BlephEx™ procedure. BlephEx eliminates the scurf, bacterial debris, and biofilm that builds up along the lid margin and improves the overall health of the eyelid. Treatments are typically repeated every 4-6 months depending on the severity of the disease. Patients can then begin to produce more of their own tears and reduce or eliminate the chronic and irritating symptoms associated with blepharitis and its subsequent dry eye disease. In addition to BlephEx, Thomas Eye Group also offers BBL, Broad Band Light, as a treatment for Blepharitis induced dry eye.
In addition to the BlephEx™ procedure, we are excited to offer a new and innovative procedure called LipiFlow. Dry eye is most commonly caused by MGD (Meibomian Gland Dysfunction) and the LipiFlow Thermal Pulsation System is a revolutionary way to treat MGD, not just the symptoms. Dr. Newman will evaluate your symptoms, tear film and gland function to determine the underlying cause of your dry eye symptoms and determine which treatment option is ideal for you.
If your eyes are tired and you have symptoms of redness, burning, itching, matting, crusting of lashes, light sensitivity and even watering of the eyes, please contact Thomas Eye Group at 770-475-5515 to schedule an appointment. The Roswell office of Thomas Eye Group is located across from North Fulton Hospital at 11690 Alpharetta Highway. The doctors include Larry Heit, M.D.; Stuart Newman, M.D.; Stephen Lipsky, M.D.; David Sackel, M.D.; and Nhora Abril, O.D.
