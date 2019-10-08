Brought to you by: REVUE PHARMACY
On www.medicare.gov, you can find a tool called the Medicare Plan Finder. It can help you find the plan that’s best for you, based on the medicines you take, the premiums you’re comfortable paying, etc. Also, one can use this tool to check a plan’s Star Ratings. Higher ratings can mean a plan does a better job with patient satisfaction and ensuring safe and appropriate use of medicines.
Cost and Coverage
• Plans with lower premiums per month typically come with higher co-pays or deductibles. This may mean lower overall costs if you don’t take many medicines or take inexpensive medicines.
• The average monthly premium is around $30.
• The max annual deductible for Part D plans will increase slightly in 2020...from $415 to $435. Some plans have no deductibles, but monthly premiums can be high
• After meeting the deductible, most patients will pay no more than 25% of brand name and generic drug costs, until spending a total of $6,350 out-of-pocket. At that point, “catastrophic coverage” kicks in and you only have to pay up to 5% of all drug costs.
If I’m happy with my plan now, what should I do?
If you’re happy with your current plan, you may not have to do anything. Usually, you’ll automatically be re-enrolled for next year. You’ll get information on changes (Annual Notice of Change) in the mail each fall. Review this notice to find out if your premium, deductible, co-pays, or preferred pharmacies have changed, or if your plan is being switched.
Dates to remember:
• Open enrollment begins October 15th and ends on December 7th.
• Changes begin January 1st.
• From December 8th to the following November 30th you can switch from your current plan to a plan with a 5-star rating only
Please call our Pharmacy at (470) 275-6795 for extra help finding a plan.
