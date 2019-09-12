Brought to you by: REVUE PHARMACY
Croup is a common infection in young children. Croup is almost always caused by a virus. This means, antibiotics don’t help. The virus makes it hard for children to breathe because of swelling in the throat and windpipes.
How do I know if my child
has croup?
If your child sounds like a seal when they cough or makes a high-pitched whistling sound when they breathe…they probably have croup. You are much more likely to notice these sounds during the night. Your child may also have cold- or flu-like symptoms with croup, such as:
• Fever (e.g., rectal temperature above 100.4°F [38°C]; oral temperature above 99.5°F [37.5°C])
• Hoarseness (when talking or crying)
• Sore throat (throat pain can make
children not want to eat or drink)
What can I do to help my child breathe more easily?
Avoid giving your child cough syrup. Cough syrups don’t help a croup cough. But breathing in moist or cold air might help your child breathe a little easier. Try moist air first.
• Close the bathroom door and run very hot water in the shower. Sit in the steamy bathroom with your child for 15 to 20 minutes.
• Keep a cool-mist humidifier or vaporizer running in your child’s room, especially at night.
If moist air doesn’t help, give cold air a try:
- In cold weather, try taking your child outside for about 10 minutes. Or you can go for a short drive in the car with the windows rolled down a little bit.
- Also, try opening the freezer door and letting your child breathe in the cold air for a few minutes.
• If moist and cold air treatments aren’t helping, call your child’s healthcare provider (even in the middle of the night). They may order a medicine to help your child breathe easier.
What are some other ways to help my child be more comfortable?
• Keep your child calm. Crying might make symptoms worse.
• Make sure your child gets plenty of rest and has enough to drink.
• Cool drinks or eating a popsicle might help if your child has a sore throat.
• Use acetaminophen (Tylenol, others) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin, others) to treat pain and fever.
- Follow the directions on the label to
be sure you give the right dose.
• Use pillows to prop your child’s head up in bed. Do not use pillows for children under one year old.
When should I seek immediate medical care?
Call 911 (or emergency medical services) right away if you notice your child has:
• Difficulty breathing or is unable to speak.
• Drooling or trouble swallowing.
• Pale skin or blue fingernails or lips.
• Whistling noise when breathing that gets louder with each breath.
