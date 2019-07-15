Montessori Kids Academy is located at 3034 Old Atlanta Road in Cumming, next to the Publix shopping center. We are an AdvandEd accredited school and a member of the American Montessori Society. We pride ourselves on having highly qualified, experienced teachers who are passionate about the Montessori philosophy and guiding children along their journey of learning. We currently participate in the Georgia Student Scholarship Program, a tax-savings program created to enable parents to use their money tax-free for education.
Montessori Kids Academy offers a traditional Montessori student-focused constructivist teaching style. Our growing school teaches children from 18 months to 3 years of age in our pre-primary classroom, 3 years to 6 years of age in our primary classrooms, and 6 to 12 years of age in our elementary classrooms. We strive to maintain a low student to teacher ratio in each classroom.
The school is housed in a 20,000 square foot, state-of-the-art building complete with a children’s garden, outdoor classroom, spacious library, learning kitchen, computer lab, indoor café, outside picnic patio, two music rooms, and traditional Montessori furnishings.
The following daily enrichments are offered as part of our Montessori curriculum at no additional cost: French, Spanish, Music, Art, Cooking, Coding and Robotics, P.E., and Organic Gardening. Transportation to and from regular field trips is provided by the Montessori Kids Academy school bus. Students enjoy daily yoga in their classrooms and the computer lab.
Montessori Kids Academy gives parents bi-weekly emails and quarterly reports of their child’s progress, as well as frequent parent education nights, student presentations, and school social events. We want our families to feel like they are part of our school family.
Montessori Kids Academy also offers an academic summer camp where students can learn while having fun. While at camp, the students will continue with Montessori Language Arts and Mathematics materials and lessons. The students will also participate in weekly field trips, either in-house for our youngest campers or off-site for the older students. Every day has an exciting new activity and each week’s theme will bring new excitement to the students as they learn about the world around them as well as tap into their creativity and imagination.
We invite you to call to schedule a tour or to stop by and see our traditional Montessori School that makes a difference around the world as well as at home. 678-208-0774
