Ivy League Montessori School located at Kelly Mill Road is now a part of the Milton Montessori Group. Milton Montessori is an award winning Montessori school established in 2008 in the city of Milton / Alpharetta and grew organically over the past decade, primarily through word of mouth and support from hundreds of loyal parents. Milton Montessori team is excited about the expansion into the city of Cumming and carry forward the legacy of Ivy League Montessori, one of the oldest Montessori schools in the area.
Milton Montessori at Kelly Mill enrolls infants, toddlers, kindergarten and elementary grades (ages 6 weeks - 12 years). The school is led by Ms. Suheir Ibrahim, Head of School, a Montessori veteran with more than a decade of teaching experience. She is supported by Ms. Leigh Gregory, Director of Education with more than 20 years of Montessori teaching experience and a longtime resident of Cumming and Ms. Donna Cochran who was a founding team member at Ivy League Montessori for the past 24 years. Most of the staff members from Ivy League Montessori remain part of Milton Montessori at Kelly Mill.
Ms. Ibrahim believes a school is only as good as its community and strives to maintain a close knit relation between parents, teachers and the children. She says “Our vision is to provide an environment where children feel safe to learn, and make mistakes. A place where the emphasis is placed on the whole child, with ample opportunity for academic growth. We strive to create a community of inclusiveness where every child feels welcomed, accepted, and loved. We believe that children learn best when they know they won’t be judged and that they can trust their caregiver; be it a parent, a family friend, or a teacher.”
What Makes Milton Montessori Different?
Ms. Leigh Gregory, Director of Education, explains why this school is different.
Our whole child approach includes cognitive, emotional, physical and social development.
Science, Technology, Math, Art & Music woven into our hands-on curriculum in an engaging classroom setup that awakens natural curiosity.
Our Award Winning Program is Hands On, Self-Paced, Innovative & Collaborative that nurtures creativity and independence.
AMS (American Montessori Society) & AMI (Association of Montessori Internationale) certified teachers. AMS member school. Accredited by The Georgia Accrediting Commission.
The greatest gift you can give your child is the gift of education. Milton Montessori at Kelly Mill invites you to visit their school and observe how they can guide your child to develop a strong foundation as they begin to understand the world around them. To schedule a tour, please call them at 770-664-2869 for the Milton location or at 770-781-5586 for the Cumming location.
For a wealth of information, you can also visit their website at www.themiltonmontessorischool.com.
