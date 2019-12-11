Don't miss out! When your dental plan year ends, so do this year's dental health benefits.
We know dental insurance coverage doesn’t roll over after your plan’s year end date, usually December 31. If you haven’t fully used all of your benefits, you will simply lose them. We invite you to call us to schedule your next dental visit with us as soon as possible so we can get you scheduled before the end of the year.
If you act now, you can get two years worth of benefits instead of just one! Simply start your treatment before December 31st- before another deductible is due. Then complete your treatment after January 1stand get TWO full years of maximum benefits, instead of just one! This give you maximum benefit for the cost of your premiums. The same goes for those with Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) or Cafeteria Plans! Although, HSA doesn’t expire, it can be used toward dental work.
We accept all fee-for-service dental plans. Even though dental insurance is a private arrangement between you and your company, we will file your claim, handle all the paperwork, and help you get maximum insurance benefits. If you should have any questions, please contact us and we will gladly assist you.
This is the perfect time to address:
- Dental exams for school children
- Routine cleanings
- Restorations such as fillings or crowns
- Gum disease examination
- Oral cancer screening
P.S. : Take advantage of our Treatment Special and get $50-$100 off your dental treatment until 12/31/19!
Dental Insurance Benefits — Use Them or Lose Them! Please call us at 770-884-7151 or visit us on the web at www.HiTechSmiles.com. We’d be happy to help in any way we can! If you do not have dental benefits, ask us about our In Office Dental Savings Plan!
