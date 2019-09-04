LAKE, LIFESTYLE, LUXURY. Only 399 families will enjoy the amazing lifestyle of Marina Bay. A stunning 400 acre, private, residential planned community set on 3.5 miles of the Lake Lanier northern shoreline, it features gated lake living, a 280 private boat slip deep water marina, a 14,000 square foot clubhouse, a resort-style salt water pool, a full fitness center, a tennis village with lighting and stadium seating, sidewalks, tree-lined streets and architectural controls for timeless Nantucket, Modern Farmhouse, Mountain and Craftsman style homes.
It’s not just the beauty that sets us apart, it is our people, our friendships and our sense of community. Families of all stages of life come together to enjoy the outdoors, lake living and each other year-round. Just 12 miles from the charming and bustling downtown Gainesville Square, Marina Bay has the best of both worlds - a quiet tucked away setting with the ease of shopping and dining nearby.
All utilities are underground, including a private E-one sewer system and professionally managed community association. Over 130 primary home residents live in the community. New construction has begun with over 150 new homes to be built over the next two years, including 40+ lakefront homes. A team of top-ranked homebuilders comprises the Marina Bay Preferred Builder team, helping us maintain our commitment to quality and timeless architecture that sets us apart from all other lakefront communities.
A full array of community events and activities beyond the fun lake living, provide all of our families with memories of a lifetime. Whether it’s drive-in movies, Halloween Trick or Treating, formal Christmas Parties, Corn Hole, Pickleball, Tennis or just firepit stargazing, there is something for everyone. Most of our new owners wished they would have moved here sooner. New and Resale Homes - $400’s to $2mm’s. Homesites - $50’s to $300’s. Boat Slips - $70k to $90k. Contact Susan Verlander 770.679.3944 www.marinabayonlanier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.