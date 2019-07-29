The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ New Homes Division represents new home communities throughout metro Atlanta. Several neighborhoods have immediate move-in opportunities for those looking for a quick closing in some of the most sought-after locations in North Fulton and South Forsyth.
Wescott in South Forsyth
Featuring 61 luxury homes, this gated community is across the street from the highly acclaimed Lambert High School. With the addition of Sharon Elementary and Riverwatch Middle School, Wescott’s offers one of the best school districts in Georgia. Located in Suwanee in sought after South Forsyth County, homeowners also enjoy the counties’ low property taxes. Wescott features a fun- filled menity package slated to open in September 2019. It will include a clubhouse, swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, playground, gazebo, and an outdoor fire pit lounge.
Priced from the mid $600’s, Wescott has several homes ready for immediate closing. Come tour the designer model home or call 770.254.5358 for more information.
Hillandale in Historic Roswell
Hillandale is an intimate community of just 36 homes is located in the heart of historic Roswell. Inspired by the streetscapes of Charleston, South Carolina, this idyllic community features both masters up and down and a low maintenance lock and leave lifestyle. Hillandale boasts luxurious features such as a modern, one-of-a-kind sliding wall of windows that invite the outdoors in, double islands in kitchen, custom gardens, lavish outdoor fireplaces and more.
Hillandale is priced from the $700’s and offers a variety of homes for immediate move-in, as well as, presale opportunities. Tour the designer model home or call 770.254.5372 for more information.
Visit www.BHHSGANewHomes.com for information on other new homes communities or call 678.352.3314 to schedule an appointment.
