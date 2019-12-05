Last week a local judge interpreted a will to include the children and grandchildren and great grandchildren in the final distribution. The family understood their father’s intent to mean that distribution was intended to be made to the living children first and to grandchildren only if a child died before dad. In reading the will, I believe that the same sentence could have been interpreted that way and we could have closed out the estate doing nothing further. The judge disagreed. Now, understand that this estate only had a life insurance policy worth $6,000 and an income tax refund. After waiting 45 minutes for a half hour hearing with me present, the client is not having to get a disclaimer signed by the grandchildren before we can move forward. That meant that his attorney, me, had to draft an extra form. So now he has the added cost of going to court with me and the time drafting the extra form. After the fees involved in filing this will in the probate court, there will be little left to distribute. The bottomline for you is to understand that having your will reviewed or switching to a revocable trust instead can save your executor a half day of work and can save your estate several hundred dollars. For small estates, these ways to save are super important. If you are looking for ways to save, please give my firm a call. I’ll be happy to review your current will and explain the differences between a will and a trust. Merry Christmas!
