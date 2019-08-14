Local banks succeed as their communities succeed. American Commerce Bank is partnering with the Rotary Club of Alpharetta to provide financial literacy seminars for area residents. “Financial literacy can mean a lot of different things”, says Bob Koncerak, an EVP at the bank who will be leading the presentations. “For these sessions, it means learning the basics of credit, banking, budgeting and saving. These are ‘fundamentals’ sessions that cover topics people pretty much have to know in order to manage a stable life”. Koncerak has presented financial seminars to a variety of audiences over his 30-year career in finance and banking. “I used to feel that topics like these were best suited to high school and college-aged people, but not anymore! With the astonishing number of choices we have now to send money, pay bills and access credit, it’s worth everyone’s time to understand personal finance and make good financial decisions. I’ve received great feedback from adults and seniors over the years with these programs as well as from younger participants”.
The program will take place in two one-hour sessions with a 10-minute break. Topics include credit scores, bank accounts, basic budgeting, borrowing and savings among others. The seminars have been sponsored by Southern Bank Equipment and the Rotary Club of Alpharetta as a fundraiser that Rotary is undertaking for a clean water service project in Tanzania later this year.
Presentations have been scheduled at the Isakson Family YMCA from 2-4PM on Sunday September 15th and at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church on Wednesday September 18th from 6:30-8:30PM. An earlier session will be held at the American Commerce Bank branch in Johns Creek from 6:30-8:30PM on Wednesday August 28th. There is no cost to attend and handouts will be provided. For more information, contact the Johns Creek branch of American Commerce Bank at 470-422-1200.
American Commerce Bank specializes in high-touch service for consumer and commercial banking customers. The bank offers market-leading deposit rates as well as convenient on-line banking and treasury management services. By structuring terms to the specific needs of business borrowers, ACB offers industry-leading solutions for customer success.
For more information about American Commerce Bank, stop by the branch located at 10690 Medlock Bridge Road, or visit www.AmericanCommerceBank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.