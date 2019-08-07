Class IV Laser Therapy is the most advanced pain relief technology available to the public and it’s now available right here in Johns Creek. Laser therapy uses a process called photo-bio-modulation to enhance your body’s ability to heal itself. Laser Therapy works by flooding the tissues with photons, energizing the damaged cells and increasing circulation to the painful area.
Treatments are fast, painless and don’t require any down time but the therapeutic effect continues to soothe and heal long after you leave the office.
Laser Therapy is FDA cleared to treat pain, inflammation, arthritis, and muscle spasms and are a great alternative to medications and injections.
Laser Therapy can treat a host of conditions including rotator cuff injuries, post operative pain and soreness (for any surgery), frozen shoulder, Achilles tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, tennis elbow, neck pain, muscle strains, low back pain, migraines, and can even be used to relieve pain associated with diabetic neuropathy.
Johns Creek Physical Therapy is the only medical practice in the area to offer Laser Therapy technology. “In the fourteen months we’ve had the Laser, I am constantly amazed at what it does for our patients,” says Marc Stewart, PT, owner at Johns Creek Physical Therapy.
If you are experiencing any type of pain, Call 770-622-5344 to schedule your Free Consultation.
Johns Creek Physical Therapy. 4060 Johns Creek Parkway, Suite H Suwanee, GA 30024. 770-622-5344
