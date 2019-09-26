September is National Cholesterol Education Month, a perfect time to check your cholesterol level and take action if it’s high.
High cholesterol typically doesn’t have any symptoms, and that can make people ignore their cholesterol levels or think that high cholesterol isn’t really a problem. However, high cholesterol is a major health risk factor.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), over 100 million American adults have total cholesterol levels at or above 200 mg/dL, which is above healthy levels. More than 35 million of these people are at high risk for heart disease with levels of 240 mg/dL or higher.
Understanding what cholesterol is and how it affects health can help you address the serious health concerns this can pose for you or your older loved one.
About Cholesterol
The Mayo Clinic describes cholesterol as “a waxy substance” that the body uses to make new cells. Cholesterol is produced in the liver, but it is also present in some of the foods people eat, like meat, poultry, and full-fat dairy products. The high amounts of saturated and trans fats in those foods cause the liver to kick into overdrive and produce even more cholesterol than the body needs, causing cholesterol levels to rise and possibly reach unhealthy levels.
Cholesterol levels are measured using a simple blood test. Doctors look at total cholesterol levels as well as LDL and HDL cholesterol. LDL cholesterol is the bad kind. HDL is the good kind. Total cholesterol level should be 200 mg/dL or lower. Ideally, LDL cholesterol should be at 100 mg/dL or lower. HDL should be at 60 mg/dL or higher.
Too much cholesterol in the blood can cause plaque to build up on the walls of arteries. Over time this can narrow the arteries, impeding blood flow that can cause chest pain, a heart attack or a stroke.
When an older loved one has high cholesterol, doctors may prescribe medications and advise lifestyle changes to help bring the levels down.
Maintaining a healthy weight is important, this includes following a low fat and high fiber diet with less salt, more fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains. A moderate exercise program is recommended for at least 2 ½ hours a week. It’s also important to follow a plan to reduce stress and stop smoking.
This may be a perfect time to consider the benefits of a professional Home Helpers caregiver who can assist your older loved one with cooking, medication reminders, diet planning or following an exercise program. Caregivers can assist with all personal care, help around the house, accompany them to doctor’s visits or social outings and provide specialized care for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc.
Home Helpers of Alpharetta knows that despite the passing years, each of our clients has a youthful spirit. Our carefully matched and talented caregivers not only bring skills, but a heart centered approach and positive spirit that boosts confidence and provides the best quality of life for our clients and their families
We’re here to help. Call Home Helpers of Alpharetta at (678) 430-8511 for a free in-home consultation to develop a customized care plan to help your older loved one age in place in the comfort of home.
