Brought to you by
Home Helpers of Alpharetta
November is National Family Caregivers Month, celebrating and drawing attention to the huge contribution and sacrifices family caregivers make as they provide for aging, chronically ill or disabled family members. A survey by AARP found that almost a third of the U.S. adult population, or over 65 million people, are caregivers who provide an average of 20 hours of care per week. A majority of caregivers are women, typically between the ages of 45 to 64. If you try to place a financial value on the hours family caregivers devote to care for a loved one, it would add up to over $400 billion dollars a year.
Family caregivers, however, are often unsung heroes who place themselves at risk with added stress, less sleep and an impact on their own finances and health. Some have left a job because of the demands of caregiving, and over 30% have missed a test or treatment over the last 12 months as they pay less attention to their own preventive care. Elderly spousal caregivers who themselves are over the age of 66 and experiencing caregiver stress have a 63% higher mortality rate than non-caregivers. Caregiver support and respite care are critical needs.
With the holidays and a new year fast approaching, this is a perfect time to take stock and work on ways to reduce the stress if you have or are a caregiver in your family. Rethink holiday celebrations. Ask for help from family and friends who can take on more of the hosting and preparation chores. Simplify gift giving and give yourself or your family caregiver a break. Plan for a few hours every week to provide some time off for lunch with a friend, to take a walk, attend an exercise class or just take a nap.
It’s also time to look at the benefits in-home professional care can provide for your family caregiver and your older loved one. A skilled Home Helpers caregiver helps provide some private time, lends balance and relieves some of the stress a family caregiver feels. They help provide peace of mind and ensure that both the family caregiver and older loved one in your family can enjoy life to its fullest.
Caregivers can assist with all personal care, help around the house, accompany an older loved one on doctor’s visits or social outings and provide specialized care for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc. The companionship and skilled caregiving of a heart centered Home Helpers Caregiver for just a few days a week can make a beautiful difference in our clients’ lives.
Our carefully matched and talented caregivers not only bring skills, but a positive spirit that boosts confidence and provides the best quality of life for our clients and their families.
We’re here to help, whether you need just a few days a week, 24/7 or live-in care. For a free in-home consultation and personalized plan contact Home Helpers of Alpharetta today at (678) 430-8511.
