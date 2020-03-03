Hutchinson Traylor, a leading regional provider of risk management, insurance services, and benefits consulting, today announced the acquisition of Webber & Associates, Inc., effective March 1st. Well known for their exclusive homebuilders’ program, Webber is a highly respected independent insurance agency based in Roswell, Georgia.
Regarding the new partnership, Judy Webber, President of Webber & Associates, stated, “The people at Hutchinson Traylor are truly our kind of folks. We are excited to combine two service-oriented cultures that are committed to taking care of clients and offering creative solutions in the marketplace.” Steve Greer, Producer with Webber added, “For many years, we have focused our expertise and innovative approach to bring clients a truly unique solution for their general liability and workers compensation needs. The substantial experience of Webber & Associates combined with Hutchinson Traylor enables us to now offer a full suite of insurance solutions to existing and prospective clients, including employee benefits and risk management consulting.”
Since 1977, Webber & Associates Inc. has worked with thousands of Homebuilders and played an integral part in working with carriers to develop competitive new insurance programs to meet evolving coverage needs. As a result, Homebuilders in Georgia have affordable, comprehensive coverage programs available to protect their businesses.
Michael Dollar, Chief Operating Officer at Hutchinson Traylor expressed excitement about the merger, stating, “The Webber team brings a wealth of specialty knowledge, and we look forward to partnering with them and expanding their exclusive homebuilders’ program to select builders across Georgia.”
