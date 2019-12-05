The holiday season is one full of joy, gatherings and celebrations. Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual 2019 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse and Marketplace was full of fantastic tips and trends from leading industry professionals to make your home fashionable and convivial. If the season inspires you to bring festive spirit into your home, these five home décor tips, influenced by the showcase, are sure to create a cozy space for hosting guests or simply enjoying your living areas.
Fragrant Greenery
Traditional holiday palettes include a rich green that are typically displayed in the form of garland and trees. Use real eucalyptus and evergreens to fill your space with a fresh, subtle aroma and to offer a vision of simple beauty. You can use these plants to decorate fireplace mantels, staircases and, for thicker evergreens, vases.
Understated Color Palettes and Vignettes
The simplification of colors and vignettes has been a widespread go-to for holiday decorating. Many designers have been drawn to light pastels, teals, Kelly Green and Tiffany Blue®, rather than the traditional combo of red and green. For vignettes, a subtle holiday feeling can be created by adding dainty floral arrangements of white flowers, greenery and delicate ribbons to unexpected places, such as side tables, guest bathrooms and powder rooms.
Black Christmas Trees
One of the largest and most popular trends in holiday décor this year has been adding the glamorous, dramatic black Christmas tree. These trees are well-liked for their beauty and for being neutral enough to add cohesion to your décor scheme. A social media craze, you can find inspiration for your black Christmas tree on Instagram and Facebook.
Bar Cart Decoration
If you are hosting a holiday party this year, decorating your bar cart is a must! Go the whimsical route by adding a sprinkle of glitter, decorative glasses, colorful cellophane wrap around bottles and matching florals. Once you arrange a festive cocktail tray, conveniently serve guests their favorite holiday treats. After the party, store it as an easily accessible piece for decorative and future use.
Fur Embellishments
Add a bit of luxury and coziness with gorgeous fur or faux fur accents. Include a fur throw blanket, pillows or rug to offer practicality for cold winter nights and a warm ambiance of comfort. Plus, these pieces can be easily transferable from room to room!
By implementing these holiday home décor tips, you will be ready for hosting and for enjoying your living space throughout the season. You can take joy in the beauty of your stylish space while you celebrate the most jovial time of year. If you would like more assistance decorating your home, the Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty team would be happy to help! Please give us a call at 770.442.7300. Happy holidays!
