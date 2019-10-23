Thinking of downsizing? Stop and consider one hidden advantage of keeping their home or “same-sizing”. I am writing, not to change your mind, but to make sure you do not forget to consider a benefit often forgotten. In Forsyth County where home prices are higher, downsizing can mean investing the all sale proceeds into a smaller house. Before you put your home on the market, let’s pause and think about how you might use your current home before spending the same money on fewer rooms.
As we age, staying home usually requires hiring a part-time or full-time caregiver. Caregivers are about $25.00 per hour with a 4-hour minimum, 2-3 days per week if they do not live with you. Alternatively, some families pay a live-in caregiver a weekly stipend of a few hundred dollars and cover food, room and board. Compared to an hourly caregiver, a live-in caregiver can be much less expensive. So next time you are thinking of rooms in your home that you no longer use, think about whether your empty rooms might be suitable for a live-in caregiver and thousands you could save. Consider the hidden advantage of “same-sizing” before you downsize. For your own comprehensive elder law assessment, call Wilson Legal at 770-205-7861 and find out your other options for planning.
