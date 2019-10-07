October is National Depression Education and Awareness Month. According to the American Psychiatric Association, depression is the most common mental illness in those over the age of 65. Some experts believe that ten percent of seniors who have been diagnosed with dementia are struggling with depression. Because it is so common, it’s important to understand what depression is, what the symptoms are, and what can be done to help your older loved one cope with depression.
What is Depression?
It is completely normal to feel sad at times, especially after a health crisis, the death of a loved one or a major change in lifestyle that means a loss of independence. What’s not normal is an extended period of sadness that’s accompanied by feelings of being helpless, hopeless, or worthless. Your older loved one may seem depressed for most of the day, show signs of fatigue, restlessness, be unable to concentrate, have sleeping difficulties or have no interest in activities.
It’s important for seniors who exhibit these symptoms to be evaluated by their health care provider or a psychologist. Once an exact diagnosis is determined, the more effectively it can be treated. The right medication along with therapy and greater social involvement are a few options that can make a real difference in your older loved one’s life. It’s important to keep an open line of communication with their doctor to ensure that you are aware of any changes in their health or continuing signs and symptoms that may indicate returning depression.
How You Can Help
You can help your older loved one by visiting often, inviting them over for dinner, taking them out for a day, or playing some games. Help them follow a healthy lifestyle. Encourage them to stick to an exercise or diet plan, take them grocery shopping or prepare a meal together. Is there something your older loved one has always wanted to do, like reach a certain weight, travel, or learn a new skill? Help them create specific goals that can be reached as a way to boost their self-confidence and optimistic outlook.
This may be the ideal time to consider the benefits and peace of mind professional in-home care can provide. The companionship and assistance a carefully matched, heart centered Home Helpers caregiver provides can help your older loved one stay happy, healthy and safe as they age in place. Our highly personalized care can boost self-confidence and help live life to the fullest. A Home Helpers Caregiver has the skills to assist with all personal care, help around the house, provide transportation and specialized care for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc. The bonds that are formed with a caregiver can help overcome loneliness and provide a warm social environment.
We know that despite the passing years, each of our clients has a youthful spirit. Engaging that lets us share in the richness of their lives, both past and present. For a free in-home consultation and personalized plan contact Home Helpers of Alpharetta today at (678) 430-8511.
