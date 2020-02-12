Brought to You by —
You or your older loved one planned ahead years ago and bought a Long Term Care (LTC) Policy. While you’ve faithfully paid your premiums every year, it may be as long as 20 years or more since you reviewed what that policy can provide. As care needs begin to surface, many people aren’t using the benefits they’ve paid for or understand when it makes sense to utilize LTC. Let’s review some general guidelines that apply to most policies, and some facts that may surprise you.
There are typically two circumstances when you can consider starting LTC. The first is when you need help with at least two Activities of Daily Living (ADL’s). Those are the everyday basic activities of bathing, dressing, toileting or incontinence, transferring and eating. The second is when there is cognitive impairment. This could be due to conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s. While physical assistance may not be the main concern here, help is needed with reminders and cues to just get through each day. Your LTC plan will have forms that you can provide to your doctor who will write an order confirming the need for assistance. Using your LTC policy does not affect Medicare.
Here are some important facts. Your policy has benefit amounts, maximums and terms you need to know. There is typically an elimination period of 30, 60 or 90 days depending on the policy you chose. The elimination period on a long-term care policy works like a deductible: It’s the number of days you pay for care before the policy pays out. This may, however, be waived for in-home care and reimbursement could start immediately. Call your provider if you have questions about these details.
While LTC can be applied towards assisted living, many people don’t know that it can also apply towards in-home care if provided by a licensed agency. This can allow you to age in place in the comfort of your own home. It’s important to always stay current with your premiums. An added benefit is that once your policy is activated, you won’t pay premiums during the time you’re receiving care (the benefit).
When you consider in-home care, you need to make sure you are working with professionals who understand and can help you navigate the use of your LTC plan. At Home Helpers of Alpharetta, we handle all the ongoing paperwork and filings that are needed as you use your LTC policy. We can also join you in a call to your LTC provider to help determine what your policy provides.
Our skilled Caregivers have been trained to execute a comprehensive care plan that’s created for your unique needs. They can assist with all personal care, help around the house, provide transportation and specialized care for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc. The companionship and assistance a carefully matched, heart centered Home Helpers caregiver provides can also help build and boost self-confidence.
We know that despite the passing years, each of our clients has a youthful spirit. Engaging that lets us share in the richness of their lives, both past and present. For a free in-home consultation and personalized plan contact Home Helpers of Alpharetta today at (678) 430-8511.
