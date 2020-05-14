If you or a loved one has cancer, you probably looked online to obtain more information. The information you found probably caused you to feel overwhelmed and confused.
As an oncologist, I am glad that patients have so much information at their fingertips online. A better-informed patient who understands his or her diagnosis and asks thoughtful questions is always a good thing. However, because anyone can post anything online, the information there is not always accurate or reliable.
My advice is to always question the source. Who is giving the advice? Is the advice applicable to you and your situation? What scientific support does he or she have for that advice? Is he or she open-minded to consider other options? Does he or she even have the training and experience to be giving advice in the first place?
As you can see, it is uncommon to find advice from someone who fulfills all of these requirements. For this reason, I decided several years ago to develop resources to better educate cancer patients and their families. My book, Cancer Secrets, became a bestseller. I also started The Cancer Secrets Podcast, which has includes current information you need to know about. Please visits cancersecrets.com to learn more.
