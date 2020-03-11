According to the Wall Street Journal today, Coronavirus has spread in CA and NY state. Nine new cases in California and four in New York. Total cases in the US is now at 100 with 10 deaths in the US according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Viruses can affect people of all ages. If you are under the age of 18, then your parents can give permission for doctors to treat you. If you are over 18, your parents would have to get your permission to give health directions to doctors. In emergency settings, hospitals will do what is needed to help you oftentimes without asking for or reading an advance directive for healthcare. O.C.G.A. 31-9-3 says that your consent is implied when your life is in jeopardy or delay might result in disfigurement or impaired faculties and under the previous section anyone related to you in the first degree – that’s a parent, grandparent, adult grandchild, aunt/uncle, niece/nephew could consent to treatment for you. What if your situation is not life threatening? Or what if the person authorizing the treatment is not the person you want to be in charge?
I have had couples tell me that they love their spouse, but their spouse is not the best person to give permission for medical treatment because they just don’t have the personality to be able to make those really hard decisions. In those situations, maybe a sibling or good friend or parent is the better choice. When we have situations like the virus infecting our world today, it’s important to stop and review the people you have chosen to handle your medical treatment decisions. If you want to make a change or even have more than one (a panel) in charge instead of the people the hospital might automatically choose, then give my office a call. We are ready to help make sure you are legally prepared to deal with the Coronavirus or any other virus that spreads to our community. Our office number is 770-205-7861.
