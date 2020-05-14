Dental offices are starting to open. During the past few weeks, dentists have been busy staying up to date with the new post Covid-19 standards. We have attended webinars, chat rooms, read regulations, purchased PPE, cleaned our offices, modified protocols and trained our staff. Dental offices that were in good standing prior to the outbreak are in great standing now because of the preparations we have made to protect our staff and our patients. The universal precautions and the standard of sterilization in dentistry was already stringent even prior to Covid, but many of us have taken even more steps to further protect our community. I urge patients to call their offices and express concerns, ask questions and confidently proceed with their dental visits, for dental health is part of total health and should not be neglected.
Like other establishments, we will limit the number of patients that arrive and remain in our office, we will screen our patients, we will maintain social distancing for a period of time, we will be cleaning rooms even more stringently and using air filtration units to clean the air after treatment. We are confident that we are protect ourselves and you.
North Fulton Smiles is eager to welcome back our exceptional patients and invite new patients to come experience the changes we have made to our practice. We will reopen on Monday May 18th and we are looking forward to resuming a new sense of normalcy.
