Our Information Center is now open to reserve your apartment today at Vineyard Johns Creek, the newest premier living/memory care community located in the heart of Johns Creek. Set to open in early 2021, Vineyard Johns Creek provides a beautiful setting in one of Georgia’s most livable cities with top-notch amenities and services.
At Vineyard, our mission is simple: We grow purposeful communities that make a positive impact on people and our planet. Aging is inevitable. But Vineyard communities are built around the idea that the only thing more important than adding years to your life, is adding life to your years.
The Vineyard community features advanced smart technology throughout the building to keep residents safe and involved, bright and spacious apartments, and expertly crafted cuisine with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. Residents may choose from 77 assisted living apartments and 35 memory care apartments. In addition, residents enjoy amenities such as a spa and salon, all-day dining, a lounge, movie theater, library, fitness center, private courtyards, and more. The community is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues. Transportation is available for daily trips and appointments.
Vineyard offers the spaces and services that encompass all the comforts of home – without the extra maintenance. So, whether you’re looking for a lot of help, a lot of freedom, or a little bit of both, we provide the independence you crave and the care you don’t want to be without. And when you’re looking for connection, you’ll find activities and events that nurture new friendships, hobbies and memories.
Come see how you can live “Life, Your Way” at Vineyard Johns Creek. For more information on the community or to schedule an appointment to visit the Information Center, visit www.vineyardjohnscreek.com or call Jennifer Farine at 770-421-1302.
