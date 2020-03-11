As growing athletes participate in sports training, they may experience muscle cramps as a result of heat, dehydration and improper stretching or warm-ups.
“Muscle cramps are involuntary contractions of the muscles that can occur at any time, interrupting a workout or game in the blink of an eye,” says Lindsey Ream, MEd, LAT, ATC, Athletic Training Manager in the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Sports Medicine Program.
What causes muscle cramps?
Muscle cramps may be caused by extended periods of exercise, muscle fatigue from overuse, dehydration or muscle strain. They can occur anywhere on the body but typically target the lower extremities like calves or feet.
3 tips to prevent muscle cramps
1. Drink plenty of fluids.
• Pre-hydrate 30 minutes before an activity. Drink until no longer thirsty, plus another 8 ounces.
• Drink 5 ounces every 20 minutes of activity for kids and teens weighing less than 90 pounds.
• Drink 8 ounces every 20 minutes of activity for kids and teens weighing more than 90 pounds.
For activities that last longer than an hour, it is best to find a sports drink designed for rehydration during exercise. Specifically, one that contains electrolytes and about 6-8% of carbohydrates (sugar), such as Gatorade or Powerade. We do not recommend drinking fruit juice or soda, as they contain too much sugar and can cause cramping.
2. Stretch your muscles every day.
It is important for growing athletes to warm up properly, whether that be a dynamic warm-up or activity specific stretching, ideally before and after an activity. While kids are still growing, stretching before bedtime is also recommended, because they tend to get night cramps.
3. Don’t suddenly increase activity or the amount of exercise.
An athlete should gradually start an activity they have never tried before or haven’t done in quite some time. We recommend slowly getting back into the activity over a few weeks’ time and suggest a proper warm-up before beginning exercises.
How to treat muscle cramps
in teen athletes
If a growing athlete does get a muscle cramp, stretching and massaging the area can help alleviate pain. Most cramps subside within a few seconds, if not one minute. If a muscle cramp becomes too painful, the athlete can take an over-the-counter medicine like acetaminophen or ibuprofen. Be sure to follow dosage instructions.
If the muscle cramp doesn’t go away and is non-emergent, we recommend following up with your child’s pediatrician. Typically, muscle cramps are not an emergency, but if they persist, check with your child’s doctor to make sure there’s not an underlying issue.
Our Sports Medicine Program
Because their bones, muscles and bodies are still growing, young athletes need specialized care after a sports-related injury or illness. So, where you take them matters. The Sports Medicine Program at Children’s is one of the only programs in the country dedicated exclusively to caring for growing athletes.
Visit choa.org/sportsmed for more helpful resources for your growing athlete.
This content is general information and is not specific medical advice. Always consult with a doctor or healthcare provider if you have any questions or concerns about the health of a child.
