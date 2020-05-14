In these uncertain times, navigating the needs of your older loved one in the face of challenges posed by COVID-19 can be very daunting. Keeping your older loved one safe is a critical priority, but how do you provide care during this pandemic for those who are most at risk and in need of daily assistance? Managing the potentially devastating effects on mental health that come with social isolation adds another aspect to this challenging time. During this crisis, a professional caregiver can keep you connected and ensure the well-being of your older loved one. Here are three situations where home care can be a lifeline.
Assisted Living. If your loved one lives in an assisted living community, family members and friends often can’t visit, which can be devastating for all involved. You and your older loved one do not need to face this situation alone. Home Helpers connects with these communities and matches a heart-centered, skilled professional caregiver who provides dedicated daily support, carefully monitors infection control and creates a touchpoint for you to stay connected. As essential care aides, we can check on and support loved ones you may not be allowed to visit. We’re there to keep you up to date on their daily needs, maintain communications, boost their spirits and monitor their condition.
Post-Hospital Recovery. Life doesn’t stop during a pandemic, and your loved one may be recovering from a stroke or other serious condition that typically would see their release to a skilled nursing facility for rehabilitation. For many of our clients, the increased potential for exposure to the COVID-19 virus in these facilities causes serious concerns. Recovery in the safety of home is possible with professional caregivers working with home health specialists. Home health therapists typically come 2-3 times/week and assign “homework” to do on the other days. Our caregivers are very proactive in helping our clients with their therapy “homework”. Carrying out the exercises and steps required for speech, physical and occupational therapy is the key to a successful recovery.
Home. For the senior who needs daily assistance, keeping them healthy is a critical path to avoid an emergency. Our caregivers can assist with personal care, companionship, meal preparation, help around the house, errands, and provide specialized care for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc. The companionship and assistance a carefully matched caregiver can provide helps calm anxiety, fight depression and boost self-confidence.
Following a careful hygiene routine is particularly important during this pandemic. We provide Infection Control kits to each client for use by our caregivers, including face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to maintain a safe environment. Our caregivers have been trained in COVID-19 Infection control and we request everyone practice social distancing to protect each other.
As part of our community, we are committed to keeping our older loved ones safe and help them thrive – never more so than in these times. For a free consultation and personalized plan of care contact Home Helpers Home Care at (678) 430-8511.
