For many people, aging equals lower metabolism, weight gain and less energy for activities you enjoy. This is directly related to loss of lean muscle.
While you can’t avoid getting older, there are some steps you can take to stop the process of muscle loss and start rebuilding healthy, lean muscle. It doesn’t matter how old you are or whether you haven’t exercised in years.
You can still regain lean muscle that improves your shape and increases your metabolism.
Our downfall is inactivity.
Too much sitting is the new smoking. Our bodies were meant to be active, stay active and be strong.
When we stop doing meaningful exercise, we lose ground.
What is meaningful exercise?
A critical component of stimulating the improvements we seek from exercise is the achievement of momentary muscular failure in each exercise performed. With steady-state activities, like walking on a treadmill or biking, there is no momentary muscular failure involved.
Unless activity is demanding, it is practically worthless from an exercise perspective. However, if an activity is sufficiently demanding to take the targeted muscles to momentary failure, then it qualifies as meaningful exercise. Muscle failure should be viewed as a means of signaling the body that it needs to get stronger in order to meet the demands being placed upon it.
What is the SuperSlow Zone solution?
The SuperSlow Zone protocol is the original and genuine slow-motion, personal strength training workout.
The exercise protocol has been proven successful in both building muscle and increasing resting metabolism, thus allowing the body to burn more calories at rest.
SuperSlow Zone provides a safe and effective workout in a short amount of time so that you can get in, get out, and get on with your busy life!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.