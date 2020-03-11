Midwifery services are becoming increasingly popular across the United States, including Georgia. A Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM) is a licensed healthcare professional specializing in women’s reproductive health and childbirth. CNMs are certified through the American Midwifery Certification Board after completion of a master of science in nursing degree that includes extensive classroom and clinical education.
During pregnancy, a woman may choose to see a midwife over a physician because midwifery care focuses on pregnancy and labor as a normal life process rather than a medical condition to be treated. Certified Nurse Midwives develop trusting relationships with patients throughout the pregnancy and empower women to focus on wellness. Midwives encourage women to take greater ownership of their health, their pregnancy and the outcomes of their pregnancy. According to the American College of Nurse Midwives (ACNM), benefits of midwifery care during pregnancy include decreased labor induction, augmentation and cesarean rates, reduced rates of regional anesthesia, decreased infant mortality, decreased risk of preterm birth and fewer third and fourth degree tears. ACNM also reports midwifery care increases successful breastfeeding as well as satisfaction with quality of care.
Certified Nurse Midwives traditionally provide care of low risk pregnant patients. However, through collaborative management, midwives are able to continue care for many high risk patients as well. Should a pregnancy become high risk, a midwife will consult supervising physicians, perinatologists and other healthcare professionals and make appropriate referrals as needed. During the labor and delivery process, a backup physician is readily available at all times should the maternal or fetal status necessitate additional assistance or intervention from an obstetrician.
Certified Nurse Midwives not only provide care during prenatal visits and childbirth, but also assist women with family planning, annual visits and certain gynecologic problems and concerns. In choosing a midwife, women are choosing personalized women’s healthcare and wellness across their lifetime.
Modern ObGyn invites you to our Midwife Meet and Greet at our Johns Creek office (10692 Medlock Bridge Rd., Suite 100-A Johns Creek, GA 30097) on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 6-8PM. Meet our Midwifery team, see our Johns Creek office, enjoy delicious food and be entered to win pampering giveaways just for attending! Please RSVP to pr@reyesobgyn.com or on our Facebook or Instagram pages @ModernOBGYNPC.
We look forward to meeting you!
