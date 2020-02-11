Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has long been a trusted partner that families turn to when sick or injured kids and teens need care. With the opening of Children’s Sports Performance, a new sports training facility in Alpharetta, growing athletes can not only recover from injury but also work toward reaching their highest athletic potential under the Children’s umbrella.
Children’s Sports Performance opened to the public in December, offering comprehensive sports training for individual youth and high school athletes, sports teams, elite athletes and even adults. The 3,000-square-foot facility is situated above Children’s at Webb Bridge (3155 North Point Parkway), which offers pediatric sports medicine and radiology services.
Teaming up with Children’s in this new venture is EXOS, which describes itself as a human performance company. Trusted by the highest-performing athletes around the world, EXOS has trained Olympic athletes, MLS champions and top NFL draft picks. EXOS helps athletes at all levels improve functional movement, decrease the risk of injury, and build strength and power through targeted sports performance training.
At Children’s Sports Performance, training happens in small-group sessions that are customized according to the participants’ ages, sports, abilities and goals. Adults can train at the facility too, whether or not they have a child who is also working out there–Children’s Sports Performance memberships are open to the community. The approach to training is holistic, supported by research and guided by EXOS’ four pillars of human performance: mindset, nutrition, movement and recovery.
Lu Fashina, performance manager and certified strength and conditioning specialist at the Alpharetta facility who has been affiliated with EXOS since 2014, attributes the program’s success to this evidence-based, comprehensive approach.
“I think the ‘special sauce’ in what we do is that we have a system and a methodology that’s been proven and tested,” Fashina says. “We’ve used it with a lot of elite athletes and we’ve been able to scale it down to bring it to different communities and populations, and that’s what we’re hoping to build here.”
The facility has state-of-the-art equipment, including turf space, free weights and other strength training equipment, machines that use pneumatic (air resistance) technology and give real-time feedback, and just about every recovery tool an athlete could need, according to Fashina. Whether it’s an 8-year-old who’s new to a sport, an 18-year-old on the precipice of a college career, an adult who’s an exercise novice, or a former pro athlete, Fashina says anyone can benefit from the training at Children’s Sports Performance.
“It’s for anybody who wants to improve their performance in any way, whether that’s reducing pain, improving any type of performance output, just learning more about their bodies and figuring how to move them. It’s really any goal we can tailor and customize our program for,” Fashina says.
Visit choa.org/childrenssportsperformance to learn more and sign up for a free training session and consultation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.