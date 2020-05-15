In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, many people may have put everyday health check-ups on hold. According to Wellstar health experts, now is the right time to take care of your overall health needs, whether that means making a visit to your primary care physician or scheduling elective surgery such as a knee or hip replacement.
“At Wellstar, we know other health concerns don’t stop during a pandemic,” said Wellstar Chief Surgical Officer Dr. William Mayfield. “During this time, staying safe and healthy should be top on your priority list—including taking care of the medical appointments and procedures you may have been putting off for later.”
“Don’t be afraid to visit your local hospital or medical office for treatment. As Wellstar welcomes patients to all our facilities, we continue to follow strict safety measures to prevent the spread of infection,” Dr. Mayfield continued. “Our expert medical team is trained to safely treat patients of all ages for their health needs, whether you need elective or urgent surgery, annual check-up, diagnostic imaging or specialty medicine.”
From Wellstar hospitals, health parks, urgent care centers and hundreds of medical offices, our communities can rest assured our locations are open and ready to care for you. As our facilities reopen across the system, we want to remind you to:
- Make primary care a priority. Don’t delay routine wellness checks (like mammograms or colonoscopies) that can catch more serious illnesses early.
- Get emergency care immediately. If you are experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency such as a heart attack or stroke, call 911 right away.
- Take advantage of urgent care. Get immediate care for accidents and injuries that just can’t wait, but are not an immediate emergency.
- Don’t delay diagnostic testing. Our state-of-the-art imaging centers offer all types of radiology services such as MRIs, CT scans and ultrasounds.
- Speak with specialists. Throughout each one of our more than 120 specialties—including cardiology to oncology to neurology—our knowledgeable experts provide specialty treatment for all your health concerns.
- Keep surgery on the schedule. We offer many safe inpatient or outpatient options at our hospitals and health parks, whether you’re having an elective, complex or urgent surgical procedure.
Safe Care for the Whole Family
At Wellstar, we know just how important it is to protect your and your loved ones’ health today and every day. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, our locations have put additional measures in place to prevent the spread of infection.
For details about how Wellstar is ensuring the safety of patients and team members at our locations, visit wellstar.org/safecare or call (770) 956-STAR (7827).
