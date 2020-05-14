Right at Home of North Atlanta recognizes unsung COVID-19 heroes

As the world is told to shelter in place, some very special Right at Home (RAH) caregivers are enabling the most vulnerable population, seniors and disabled adults, to do just that- remain at home where risk of exposure to COVID-19 is the lowest. And, they are doing this fearlessly with compassion and caring at this time of crisis and uncertainty.
“When my husband’s RAH cargiver, Cynthia McKenzie, asked me what we were having for Easter dinner, I told her ‘nothing special,’” says Betty Bowling. “The next day, Cynthia showed up with a wonderful Easter meal. We were blown away at her thoughtfulness.”
RAH owner, Susan Brown, relays a recent incident: “A client’s mom contacted us to let us know that her mom’s caregiver went out of her way to get fruit for her mom’s morning smoothie when it was not readily available. She told me how that small act of kindness made such a difference to her mother’s day. It’s the little things that can add normalcy and have a big impact in the lives of those we serve.”
For Maura Corona, whose dad and dad’s wife are in an independent living community, RAH has been a lifesaver. “My dad and his wife didn’t want help. That changed when caregiver, Telama Reese, began caring for them. They actually look forward to her visits. God has given Telama a gift to work with even the most resistant seniors. She is proactive, but not pushy. I am very grateful for the services RAH provides and people like Telama who don’t shy away from COVID-19, but who continue to go above and beyond to provide exemplary care for the most vulnerable population,” says Corona.
“I’ve owned RAH North Atlanta for over 10 years and have never been prouder of our caregivers,” says Brown. “Seeing how they are stepping up at this time of health crisis to serve those in our community is humbling. They are truly heroes.”
RAH caregivers are trained extensively on limiting exposure to COVID-19, and RAH North Atlanta continues to actively monitor the recommendations and guidelines provided by the CDC, the World Health Organization, and our state and local departments of health. We have an amazing staff of caregivers ready to help seniors and disabled adults. Contact us at 770.343.6235 or www.rah-northatl.com.
