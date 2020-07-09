Has your oncologist ever talked to you about personalizing your cancer treatment? In other words, has he or she looked at unique aspects of your case, and tailored the treatments accordingly?
Of all the various medical specialties, oncology is arguably the least personalized of all. Patients with a certain type of cancer typically receive the same first-line treatment. If that doesn’t work, they will receive the next best – or second-line – treatment. Following treatment flow charts this way has been referred to by some critics as “cookbook medicine.” Sadly, there is some truth to that criticism.
As an integrative oncologist, I believe that treatment should be as personalized as possible. This means that we must first peel back the various layers of each patient’s diagnosis before making treatment decisions. The type of cancer is certainly important, but modern testing allows us to examine the details of each patient’s diagnosis on a more precise level.
In addition to the data we receive through innovative testing, we must also evaluate each patient’s unique health history, family history, work history, relationships, emotional health, and stressors as well. Every detail is important when crafting the optimal treatment protocol for each patient. This is what personalized cancer treatment is all about!
