For busy parents juggling everything from diaper changes and toddler tantrums to homework assignments and after-school activities, Wellstar brings balance to ensuring your child’s health.
Wellstar’s newest pediatrics office – its first in the North Fulton area – is now open at Wellstar Avalon Health Park. Pediatricians Brandi Lewis, M.D., and Hebah Pranckun, D.O., offer a full range of personalized, close-to-home services for children and young adults, from birth to age 21.
Though comprehensive services range from well child and sports physicals to developmental consultations, each physician specializes in areas aimed to help children thrive.
Meals, Medicine & Milestones
Dr. Lewis’s areas of interest include nutrition and culinary medicine, an emerging medical field blending the art of food and cooking with the science of medicine.
“I love teaching families how the foods we eat can prevent and even treat diseases,” said Dr. Lewis. “Culinary medicine is now being integrated into medical school curriculums. It’s all about finding the right diet for people’s specific health conditions, like diabetes or high blood pressure.”
Like Dr. Lewis, Dr. Pranckun is interested in nutrition and lifestyle and preventing/treating obesity in children. She is also committed to vaccine education.
“The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) perfectly explains the importance of vaccinating: ‘On-time vaccination throughout childhood is essential because it helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases.’”
Seamless Convenient Care
Both Alpharetta residents, and both mothers of young children, the physicians are enthusiastic about the convenient, personalized care they are offering the families they serve.
“Patients will almost always see the same doctor,” said Dr. Pranckun, “so we establish close relationships with our patients and there’s continuity of care. Dr. Lewis and I share the same values and philosophies about patient care – our practices are intertwined – so in the rare event someone doesn’t see the same physician, they’ll experience our similar styles.”
The physicians cite convenience as another major draw for their patients. Imaging and lab services are available at Avalon Health Park, and prescriptions can be filled nearby. “And when children reach age 22, Wellstar Family Medicine is next door,” said Dr. Pranckun. “Avalon Health Park is one convenient stop for the entire family.”
Meet Dr. Brandi Lewis
“I’ve always loved working with children. During college I worked at a children’s hospital and that helped solidify my decision to go into medicine.”
Lives in Alpharetta with husband, daughter, Justice (8); and son, Christian (4)
Hobbies: Baking, photography, reading
10 years experience
Medical degree: University of Cincinnati College of Medicine
Residency: Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
Meet Dr. Hebah Pranckun
“Pediatrics is my passion because there’s no better way to make a difference in the work than caring for and advocating for the next generation. They are our future!”
Lives in Alpharetta with husband, and daughter, Leena (18 months)
Hobbies: Scuba diving, playing/watching sports
3 years experience
Fluent in English, Spanish, Arabic
Medical degree: Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
Residency: Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Wellstar Medical Group Pediatrics
Monday-Friday
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Avalon Health Park
2450 Old Milton Pkwy., Suite 203
Alpharetta, GA 30009
470-267-0380
Appointments also available through Zocdoc
Beat the Summer Rush - Spring is the Time to:
- Schedule Camp and Sports Physicals
- Get Vaccines Up to Date
